Deepika Padukone's Romantic Post For Hubby Ranveer Singh Is Relatable To Every Lover!
When it comes to expressing your love to someone, sometimes even small gestures leave a lasting impact. Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post echoes a similar sentiment. She and her hubby Ranveer Singh never fail to drop some major relationship goals and they did it once again!
The 'Chhapaak' actress recently posted a picture of herself and Ranveer Singh along with a cute note which will warm the cockles of your hearts. Check it out here.
We Absolutely Agree With This!
Sharing this adorable picture, Deepika wrote, "There's something so real about holding hands,some kind of complex simplicity,saying so much by doing so little...X."
These Two Are All Things Cute
While we have always known Ranveer to be quite open when it comes to expressing his love for his better-half, since the last couple of days, Deepika too has been wearing her heart on her sleeve. On his birthday, she penned a heartfelt note which read, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you...❤️
A Glimpse Of Ranveer's Birthday Cake
Later, she even posted this picture of Ranveer's birthday cake and wrote, "Sometimes,you can have your cake & eat it too!!!😋🍰🌈 #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake."
Love Is In The Air
Meanwhile, Ranveer too shared a picture of a beaming Deepika and captioned it as, "High on Cake!" To this, she dropped a comment which read, "High on You."
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak' and Kabir Khan's '83 where she will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh.
