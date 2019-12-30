    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Rubbishes Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna In Draupadi

      By
      |

      Some time back, Deepika Padukone announced that she will be co-producing a film based on Draupadi, with her playing Draupadi herself. Then, reports started doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan was being considered to play the role of Lord Krishna. Deepika has now dismissed this news as 'mere rumours'.

      Deepika Rubbishes Hrithik Playing Lord Krishna In Draupadi

      Deepika rubbished this news and said, "These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know it that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven't finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step."

      Fans, however, are dying to see Deepika and Hrithik share screen space. Recently, a video of Hrithik feeding DP a piece of cake went viral. Even Deepika's comment on Hrithik being like 'death by chocolate' in his film War got fans excited. Regarding this, she said, "It's amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me the cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together."

      The film is actually based on Mahabharata, as seen from the point of view of Draupadi.

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 23:32 [IST]
