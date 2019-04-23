English
    Happily Halfway Done: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Completes Delhi Schedule

    The Delhi schedule of Meghna Gulzar's acid survivor drama, Chhapaak, is complete. The director shared the announcement on Twitter. "Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team #Chhapaak," Meghna wrote. She also posted a picture of the cast and crew from the sets and another one where the team posed near the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika Padukone and also stars Vikrant Massey. The wrap came the same day a video from the sets, which features Deepika and Vikrant kissing, leaked online.

    deepika-padukone-s-chhapaak-completes-delhi-schedule

    A source close to the film told PTI Monday that post the leaks, "Security has been tightened on the sets".

    Not so long ago, Deepika had talked about doing this film and said, "Meghna walked into the office and took me through the story. In five minutes of speaking with her, I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do next. Something about Meghna herself, Laxmi's story and Meghna's conviction in this film... It was very similar to Piku. In just five minutes of meeting the director, I knew that this is the film I wanted to do."

    Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika is also turning producer with the film.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
