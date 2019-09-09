Deepika Padukone Says, ‘Love You Champ to PV Sindhu

What else will Bollywood fans do if celebrities keep sharing lovely posts, but to go all aww? In yet another social media post, actor Deepika Padukone tagged ace badminton player PV Sindhu and stated, 'Love you, champ'.

In a recent interview, the Badminton player stated that she would like to see Deepika Padukone playing her role in her biopic.

Deepika, who clicked a picture of the interview, shared it on her Instagram story tagging PV Sindhu. She also wrote, 'Love you champ' in the story.

After news surfaced about her bio-picture, the badminton champion told in an interview that she would like to see Deepika Padukone play her role. She also stated that she has given all the required information to Sonu Sood and that he is looking after the biopic pretty well.

It is being said that Deepika Padukone, who is already busy shooting for the movie '83' along with husband Ranveer Singh, will play the role of PV Sindhu. Actor Sonu Sood had recently announced that he had taken the rights to make the bio-picture.

During a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Sindhu said, "I think Deepika Padukone would be great; she is a very good actor. But then, I think the makers would be the best people to decide whom to cast for the film. I'm definitely happy that this film is happening and looking forward to watching it, like everyone else.".

Notably, Deepika Padukone herself was once a professional badminton player and her father Prakash Padukone is a former international badminton champion. Some reports suggest that Akshay Kumar might be playing the role of Sindhu's coach Pullela Gopichand. Sood, however, in a previous interview stated that he would play the coach's role in the film. The film is expected to roll out by the end of 2019.