Deepika Padukone Says Marrying Ranveer Singh Is 'One Of The Best Decisions' Of Her Life!

Deepika Padukone Says Marrying Ranveer Singh Is Like Dating Him

Deepika told the magazine that marrying Ranveer is like dating him and called it one of the best decisions of her life. She was quoted as saying, "It's one of the best decisions I've made-that we've made-in our lives. I feel lucky because it's like dating, except you get to see a lot more of each other." (sic)

Marriage Comes With A Sense Of Responsibility

She further added, "Marriage also comes with a sense of responsibility, minus the anxiety or that sense of uncertainty when you're just dating someone, at least in our case. It's all those lovely, beautiful things, minus the drama."

Does She Notice Any Change In Ranveer After Marrying Him?

To this, Deepika replied, "I don't know... perhaps that's a question you should ask him! I'd like to believe that I'm either the same or I've gotten better. But if you ask me what those changes are, I'm not sure. But I do feel a sense of responsibility. It's nice to have a partner to share your day and life with-someone you can talk to about anything. This companionship is what keeps me grounded." (sic)

Earlier, Deepika Had Revealed About Her Baby Plans

The 'Chhapaak' actress had opened up to Hindustan Times, "It's sad that society puts people in this rut that if you're dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi and then bacche. We're not surprised by the rumours. Of course we want children, we both love kids. But we're too selfishly focused on our careers at this point. It wouldn't be fair to have kids at this point. We're not even thinking about kids." (sic)