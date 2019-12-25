    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Says No One Recognized Her While Shooting For Chhapaak: ‘It Was Liberating’

      Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of Chhapaak, which she claims is one of her most special movies till date. Deepika will be playing an acid attack survivor named Malti in the film. For her role, Deepika had to wear prosthetics on her face, which made her unrecognizable during the shoot. Deepika says that it was liberating to walk around on the streets of Delhi without being recognized.

      Deepika Was Unrecognizable In Delhi During Chhapaak Shoot

      Speaking with Anupama Chopra, Deepika opened up on the experience of shooting under a guise. "We were shooting in Delhi and of course later the news spread that this film is being shot and I am there. Anywhere we were shooting, I could go without being recognized. People would look at me, they were curious about my face but did not recognize me,. Some people were like, is it her, is it not her. It was liberating because it has been a while since I have been able to just go out like that," she said.

      Deepika further said that when director Meghna Gulzar came to her with the script, she said yes to the film within two pages' narration. Meghna could not digest it for some time because she had not expected Deepika will say yes to it.

      "Through the entire process, not once did I think of it from vanity perspective, or how am I going to shed having looked a certain way or how the audience is going to react," added Deepika.

      Chhapaak is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

