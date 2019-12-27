Muh Dikhai 2.0: Deepika Padukone Narrates The Unchallenged Spirit Of The Acid Attack Survivors

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is definitely bringing a broader shift to the existing narrative. While challenging the notions of beauty, a new unit of Chhapaak has been released titled 'Muh Dikhai 2.0'. In this spirited video, Deepika narrates the unchallenged spirit of the various acid attack survivors.

The actress posted an IGTV video which surely will send chills down one's spine and at the same time, make you usher in the spirit of life's victory, "MUHDIKHAI 2.0. I see beauty in confidence, honesty and authenticity... #MuhDikhai2.0 Watch #Chhapaak in cinemas on 10th January, 2020. @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @atika.chohan @_kaproductions @mrigafilms @foxstarhindi".

A video that shows the various emotions but majorly, the triumph of the spirit is a do not miss for all! By the end of the video, we can also see Deepika proclaiming how it is a wrap as the ladies sing, dance and celebrate the spirit together in a train.

The trailer of the film has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience, even the celebrities were left in awe with Deepika Padukone's storytelling and 'Muh Dikhai 2.0' is even stronger and impactful. Earlier, 'Ab Ladna Hai' had impacted the audience.

Ab Ladna Hai: Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone Share Impactful Message From Chhapaak

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on 10th January 2020.