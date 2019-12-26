Deepika Padukone Shares A Special Unit From Chhapaak Titled 'Ab Ladna Hai' & It Is Too Impactful!

Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming release, Chhapaak and now, the actress has shared the special unit from the film which will definitely move you to take a step ahead for a change. The unit will make you believe in 'One can bring a chnage' and will surely create a huge impact in the society.

Deepika took to her social media and shared the unit with the caption "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai..Badalna hai.. Ab ladna hai."

Along with Deepika, Laxmi Agarwal has also posted one her social media and took a step ahead to bring the change. The trailer of the film has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience even the celebrities were in awe with Deepika's never forgetting storytelling!

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA production and Mriga Films, Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The film is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.