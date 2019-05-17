Cannes Day 2 Red Carpet: Deepika Padukone SHUTS UP All Who Said She Plays Safe & Doesn’t Experiment

Deepika Looks Sassy

With a nude make-up, Deepika Padukone stands out in lime green ruffle gown and we're totally in awe of her million watt smile.

Is Ranveer The Inspiration Behind This Look?

Just like last year, this year also, Deepika Padukone has left the fashion police all impressed. With each passing year, Deepika's fashion choices are getting better and quirkier. Ranveer Singh to be blamed? We think so!

Meanwhile, Here’s How Fans Reacted To Deepika’s Look

Anniemalhotra: "So cute!! You rock everything."

pjw_shetty: "911 Emergency here a lady is on fire"

arianasmallzzz: "JUST HOW STUNNING ARE YOU"

bindaltanya2104 : "'Quintessential' is the word for you😘"

Fans Say Deepika Is Influenced By Ranveer

@Aabhahahahaha: "Influenced by hubbbbbbyyyyyy🌍💕😻"

Parthshahman: "Following in footsteps of Priyanka Chopra and influenced by Ranveer Singh."

flood_and_fall: "Effect of marrying ranveer singh."

Deepika On The Work Front

Apart from taking Cannes Film Festival by storm, Deepika is all looking forward to her next release, Chappaak.