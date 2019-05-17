English
    Cannes Day 2 Red Carpet: Deepika Padukone SHUTS UP All Who Said She Plays Safe & Doesn’t Experiment

    Deepika Padukone's this Cannes look gets trolled; Here's why | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone makes her second appearance at Cannes 2019 red carpet and boy, she's slaying and how! The actress chose a dreamy tulle lime gown by Giambattista Valli and we can't keep calm. This appearance of Deepika is everything risky but we gotta say that she has nailed this quirky look. Finally, Deepika has managed to shut down all of them, who claimed that Deepika plays safe with fashion and doesn't experiment much.

    Deepika Looks Sassy

    With a nude make-up, Deepika Padukone stands out in lime green ruffle gown and we're totally in awe of her million watt smile.

    Is Ranveer The Inspiration Behind This Look?

    Just like last year, this year also, Deepika Padukone has left the fashion police all impressed. With each passing year, Deepika's fashion choices are getting better and quirkier. Ranveer Singh to be blamed? We think so!

    Meanwhile, Here’s How Fans Reacted To Deepika’s Look

    Anniemalhotra: "So cute!! You rock everything."

    pjw_shetty: "911 Emergency here a lady is on fire"

    arianasmallzzz: "JUST HOW STUNNING ARE YOU"

    bindaltanya2104 : "'Quintessential' is the word for you😘"

    Fans Say Deepika Is Influenced By Ranveer

    @Aabhahahahaha: "Influenced by hubbbbbbyyyyyy🌍💕😻"

    Parthshahman: "Following in footsteps of Priyanka Chopra and influenced by Ranveer Singh."

    flood_and_fall: "Effect of marrying ranveer singh."

    Deepika On The Work Front

    Apart from taking Cannes Film Festival by storm, Deepika is all looking forward to her next release, Chappaak.

    Kangana Ranaut's Red Carpet Look For Cannes 2019 Looks Every Bit Ethereal

