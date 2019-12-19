Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ananya Panday To Star In Shakun Batra's Romantic Drama!

Recently, we had reported that Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to team up for Shakun Batra's upcoming project. Well folks, the makers have now officially announced this untitled film which is touted to be a romantic drama. The film also stars Ananya Panday in a key role.

Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Speaking about the project, Karan said in an official statement, "Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions - Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine's Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun's vision as a versatile filmmaker."

Shakun further added, "I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can't wait to get back into the director's chair for my next. It's a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone."

The film, which will go on floors early next year, will hit the big screens on February 12, 2021.

Speaking about movies, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which is slated for a January 2020 release. Apart from Shakun Batra's film, Siddhant Chaturvedi is also a part of Yash Raj Film's Bunty Aur Babli 2. Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will be also seen in Ishaan Khatter's Kaali Peeli.

