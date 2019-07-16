English
    Deepika Padukone & Her Sister Anisha Had A Ball At Wimbledon; These Inside Pictures Are Proof!

    By
    |

    Despite a busy schedule, Deepika Padukone never fails to spend some quality time with her family members. The 'Padmaavat' actress and her sister Anisha attended the Wimbledon men's singles finals held on Sunday in London. Earlier, the Padukone sisters had posted pictures of the invites on their social media handles.

    While pictures of their appearance at the game took the internet by storm, we now have some inside pictures which prove that the girls had a ball at Wimbledon. Check them out right here.

    Elegance Personified

    Deepika looked stunning in a flowy cream-coloured pant suit by designer Ralph Lauren. Her designer Shaleen Nathani shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "Today at the Wimbledon Finals ❣️ @deepikapadukone wearing @ralphlauren Assisted by @siangabari."

    Sisters Day Out

    Anisha and Deepika are seen dropping some major sibling goals in this picture where they are seen happily posing for the lens.

    Game On

    Anisha also shared pictures of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the court along with a long shot of the ground and captioned them as, "The kind of stuff sporting dreams are made of @poloralphlauren #wimbledon #gladiators #federer#djokovic #strawberriesandcream."

    Yummy Tummy

    She posted this close-up shot of the food at Wimbledon and we are already feeling hungry.

    Caught In The Act

    The expression on Anisha and Deepika's face is priceless!

    On The Work Front

    Deepika is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in London. The actress is essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi and will be seen opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh who plays the 'Haryana Hurricane' in the film. Besides this movie, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where she plays an acid-attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as her love interest.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

