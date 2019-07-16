Deepika Padukone & Her Sister Anisha Had A Ball At Wimbledon; These Inside Pictures Are Proof!

Elegance Personified

Deepika looked stunning in a flowy cream-coloured pant suit by designer Ralph Lauren. Her designer Shaleen Nathani shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "Today at the Wimbledon Finals ❣️ @deepikapadukone wearing @ralphlauren Assisted by @siangabari."

Sisters Day Out

Anisha and Deepika are seen dropping some major sibling goals in this picture where they are seen happily posing for the lens.

Game On

Anisha also shared pictures of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the court along with a long shot of the ground and captioned them as, "The kind of stuff sporting dreams are made of @poloralphlauren #wimbledon #gladiators #federer#djokovic #strawberriesandcream."

Yummy Tummy

She posted this close-up shot of the food at Wimbledon and we are already feeling hungry.

Caught In The Act

The expression on Anisha and Deepika's face is priceless!

On The Work Front

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in London. The actress is essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi and will be seen opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh who plays the 'Haryana Hurricane' in the film. Besides this movie, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where she plays an acid-attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as her love interest.

