Deepika Padukone SLAPS HARD Those Who Questioned Her Citizenship!

In her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone slams those who questioned her citizenship earlier. She shared a selfie on her Instagram page, wherein she can be seen flaunting her inked finger and captioned the picture as saying, "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from.So for those of you confused on my behalf...please don't be!Jai Hind! #proudtobeanindian #govote." [sic]

Dippy's fans are more than happy after seeing Deepika casting her vote and at the same time, taking a stand for herself. Here's how they reacted to her post..

_deepveeraddict_: "Slippershot to those who questioned your citizenship. Queen slays." [sic]

Aadithyanp1: "You're really an inspiration for everyone to go and vote!" [sic]

Devarsheee: "I'm always clear about you! I know babe you're a pure Indian." [sic]

Dhruveshshah16: "You're setting an example for everyone ❤️" [sic]

Mastanibai_: "My gorgeous Queen ❤️ and yeah don't have to be bothered by all those f*ckall confused brats! You're an Indian and that's your originality and that's the LONG AND SHORT OF IT." [sic]

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak.