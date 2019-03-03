Deepika Padukone Slays Her Casual Chic Airport Look; Kangana Ranaut Also Makes Heads Turn At Airport

Deepika Goes Casual Chic At The Airport

Deepika Padukone makes fashion look easy breezy every time and carries all of her looks so effortlessly. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Deepika was snapped at the airport sporting one of her best casual chic looks. Deepika was wearing a white over sized t-shirt with black shimmery tights, and a black leather jacket over it. She wore a pair of white sneakers and carried a black handbag with her. On the work front, Deepika will soon begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a biopic movie on acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal.

Kangana Ranaut's Classy Airport Look

Kangana Ranaut is known to be the queen of airport looks for a reason. She always looks flawless whenever she gets papped at the airport. Kangana was doing her usual glam airport look when she was snapped by the paps on Saturday. She was wearing a white dress with white pointed toe pumps looking absolutely classy. She had tied her hair up in a bun and was wearing a pair of swanky sunglasses, carrying a grey hand bag.

KJo Looks Uber Cool

If Kangana is known as the queen of airport looks, then Karan Johar is definitely the king. Karan is a self admitted airport look connoisseur and he always makes sure his fashion is on point at whenever he is travelling from the airport. On Saturday, Karan was wearing a high street brand jacket and jogger coordinates, accessorizing with a cool pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Kajal Aggarwal Also Snapped At The Airport

Kajal Aggarwal was also snapped at the airport on Saturday afternoon. She looked pretty in a baby pink top teamed with white pants, and nude sandals for her airport look. She smiled for the cameras as she was snapped.

Shilpa Shetty And Her Family Catch A Movie

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were snapped at the movies with their cute son Viaan Raj Kundra on Saturday evening. Shilpa smiled for the cameras looking pretty in a brown top teamed with denim skirt, carrying a yellow ochre hand bag. Raj Kundra went casual in a blue sweatshirt teamed with denims, whereas a shy Viaan looked cute in a white t-shirt and black denims.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan Snapped With A Friend

Shweta Nanda Bachchan was spotted at a popular club in Juhu on Saturday evening. She was out with a friend, and looked casual in a black graphic t-shirt and denims when she was snapped.