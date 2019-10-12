Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans About How She'll Celebrate Her First Diwali With Ranveer Singh!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged wedding vows last year in November at Lake Como. Their dream wedding was the highlight of 2018 and as soon as the couple shared pictures from their wedding, it broke the internet. Since then, 'DeepVeer' have been winning hearts with their cute PDA and romantic gestures for each other.

This year, Ranveer and Deepika will be celebrating their first Diwali post marriage. Speaking with The Print, the actress revealed their plans about how they will be ringing the festival as a married couple and said, "Family time, we extremely value the time we have with our parents and sisters. We will not be working that's the rule and we won't be socialising much. Just family time!"

In the same interview, Deepika squashed rumours about her hubby being hyperactive, even at home. She was quoted as saying, "There is an extremely quiet, vulnerable and intelligent side to him that I guess people don't get to see very often. He's extremely expressive, a lot of directors get to see that side of him as well."

Meanwhile, recently while speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress also hit back at pregnancy rumours which started doing the rounds after she dropped a 'Hi Daddie' comment on Ranveer's live chat with fans.

Addressing the rumours, Deepika told the daily, "I'm not surprised (by the rumours), we're not surprised by it at all. Do we intend on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We're too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don't think it would be fair to have kids at this point. We're not even thinking about kids."

She further added, "I think it's sad that society kind of puts itself and people in this rut that okay you are dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi, shaadi ke baad bacche and then grandchildren. It's almost like it's the said expectation." (sic)

Speaking about films, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she will be essaying the role of acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The actress will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 which also stars Ranveer Singh. Apart from these two films, Deepika is also reportedly a part of Luv Ranjan's next.

