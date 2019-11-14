Deepika Padukone Starrer Mahabharat Based On The Novel 'The Palace Of Illusions'

Deepika's Second Production

This will be Deepika Padukone's second production after ‘Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Mahabharat will be released in parts and the first one is slated to release for Diwali 2021.

What Does Deepika Say About Playing Draupadi?

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honored to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the 'Mahabharat' is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the 'Mahabharat' but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika was quoted as saying by IANS.

Madhu Mantena's Take

Talking about the film, Mantena said, "While we have all consumed the 'Mahabharat' all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history. And Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale."

Deepika's 83

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in ‘83', along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, which is based on the iconic victory of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 world cup. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, who lead the Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the West Indies, Deepika plays the role of his wife, Romi Dev.