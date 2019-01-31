English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Deepika Padukone Steps In As Chairperson Of MAMI As Kiran Rao Exits

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone has filled in Kiran Rao's place as the Chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival after a unanimous decision was taken by the board members. The Padmaavat actress replaced Kiran Rao as she had to step down as chair on account of her wanting to focus on a film project.

    Deepika Is The New Chair Of MAMI

    According to Mumbai Mirror, Deepika's appointment as the new chair of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival was made due to several reasons. Her evolution as an actor, her global reach, commitment to bring about awareness about mental health in the country, her role in pushing the narrative of women in the film industry were all part of the cause for her being elected by the board of MAMI, reported Mumbai Mirror.

    Deepika Is Honoured

    Deepika felt that it is an honour to be appointed the Chairperson of MAMI. She said, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed to creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."

    Kiran Rao's Parting Words..

    In parting words, Kiran Rao, who has served as the MAMI Chairperson for four years said, "It has been my privilege and pleasure to work as part of the core team of MAMI, and after four years as Chairperson of the Academy, I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson. Deepika has been a supporter of the festival and part of our Board of Trustees and is a person whose ethos and work I greatly admire. I am sure that under her leadership the Academy will become stronger and more robust in serving the cinema community. I look forward to supporting her on this journey and wish her all the very best."

    This Is What Festival Director Anupama Chopra Had To Say

    Anupama Chopra, who is the Festival Director at MAMI said, "I want to thank both these women for putting their might and muscle behind the festival. For the last four years, Kiran has worked with us in the trenches and provided every level of support. We are all delighted that Deepika is now leading the team. I'm an admirer of her work and I'm really looking forward to working with and learning from her."

    MOST READ: Anushka Sharma Says Virat Kohli's Honesty Is Something That She Deeply Values

    Read more about: deepika padukone kiran rao
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 2:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue