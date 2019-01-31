Deepika Padukone Steps In As Chairperson Of MAMI As Kiran Rao Exits

Deepika Is The New Chair Of MAMI

According to Mumbai Mirror, Deepika's appointment as the new chair of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival was made due to several reasons. Her evolution as an actor, her global reach, commitment to bring about awareness about mental health in the country, her role in pushing the narrative of women in the film industry were all part of the cause for her being elected by the board of MAMI, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Deepika Is Honoured

Deepika felt that it is an honour to be appointed the Chairperson of MAMI. She said, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed to creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."

Kiran Rao's Parting Words..

In parting words, Kiran Rao, who has served as the MAMI Chairperson for four years said, "It has been my privilege and pleasure to work as part of the core team of MAMI, and after four years as Chairperson of the Academy, I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson. Deepika has been a supporter of the festival and part of our Board of Trustees and is a person whose ethos and work I greatly admire. I am sure that under her leadership the Academy will become stronger and more robust in serving the cinema community. I look forward to supporting her on this journey and wish her all the very best."

This Is What Festival Director Anupama Chopra Had To Say

Anupama Chopra, who is the Festival Director at MAMI said, "I want to thank both these women for putting their might and muscle behind the festival. For the last four years, Kiran has worked with us in the trenches and provided every level of support. We are all delighted that Deepika is now leading the team. I'm an admirer of her work and I'm really looking forward to working with and learning from her."