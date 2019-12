This Piece Of Deepika Padukone About Mental Health In NY Times Is A Must-Read!

Deepika Padukone, who is an internationally-known and respected actress of Bollywood, has never failed to leave a mark. Be it making a fashion statement or trying to inspire people, she has yet again made a bold move by talking about her story of fighting depression across a border.

In an interview with The New York Times, a reputed American daily, actress Deepika Padukone spoke about mental stress and the loneliness one can feel even when there are a lot of things happening around them.

In a first-person piece, she throws light on how according to World Health Organisation, 300 million people across the world are facing the same challenge silently and totally unaware of the fact about what is happening to them. She says, "Only a person close to you like your mother will only notice such things."

When she faced a similar situation a few years back in her life, she was a frontier to address the issue and came up with the foundation called 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation'.

In India, where mental health is still treated as a taboo, Deepika Padukone wants to remove the stigma around the illness and urge people to break the silence about their stories and seek help if required to come out of this situation. Her foundation aims at spreading awareness via various mediums

It is so inspiring to see the actress address this issue at an international level like this.