Deepika Padukone Thinks Her Personal Equation With Ranveer Singh Has Nothing To Do In ‘83’

As surprising as it sounds but actress Deepika Padukone, who will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi, says her personal equation with husband Ranveer Singh has nothing to do with 83.

Mumbai Mirror quoted Deepika as saying, "As actors, you don't think about your personal equations while doing a film. You are fully focused on the moment and the character. You cease to exist as the person you are and only live the character that you are playing. Our personal equation won't have any role to play this film."

In the same interview, Deepika also spoke about meeting Romi Dev and said that she feels extremely inspired whenever she meets her as she has an extremely refreshing energy. She also added that Romi Dev is not only knowledgeable but funny too.

When asked what's that one quality of Romi Dev, she admires the most, she said, "I like her candour. Romi ji is someone who is extremely honest and when she needs to express herself, she does it with a lot of dignity. I like the way she conducts herself with so much grace."

Deepika also acknowledged the role of Romi Dev in Kapil Dev's achievements and said, "At the end of day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden.

In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev's success. In a way, I think this has also helped him stay grounded. These characteristics are very important in the journey to success."

On the work front, apart from 83, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak.