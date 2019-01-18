Deepika Padukone THRASHES A Director On Pay Parity; Demanded Equal Pay Or It's 'Bye Bye'!

I Said Good Bye To A Director Who Refused To Pay Me My Worth, Said Deepika Padukone

"I would like to speak for myself in that I have been able to bridge that gap in terms of what my male contemporaries make. In a recent instance, a director offered me a film and creatively, I liked it. There was back and forth on the monies and he said that we wouldn't be able to afford this kind of monies because he wanted to accommodate the male actor in it. So I said, tata... good bye!"

I Know My Worth & I Need To Be Paid Accordingly!

"I know my track record and I know what I am worth and then his (the male actor's) films haven't been doing as well as mine. It made absolutely no sense and I said no to that film because it was unfair. I am ready to take those decisions for myself. Because of that I can sleep peacefully at night," said Deepika Padukone.

I Was Brought Up In Such A Way That I Never Felt Less For Being A Woman!

"Broadly I have never been made to feel less for being a woman. I never experienced it. Maybe it's the way I was brought up. I didn't look at this through those lenses. Maybe there have been instances of male vs female or girl vs boy and maybe, it didn't register."

My Family Made Me Feel That We Can Accomplish Anything!

"I have grown up in a family where there's just my sister and me. And we were never made to feel that we were lesser or could not accomplish something because we were girls. I started playing badminton at an early age."

Boys & Girls Played The Same Sport, But The Winning Money Was Higher For The Boys!

"Girls and boys played together, we travelled together and we stayed together in dormitories. We had the same issues of not having toilets or water to shower. The issues have been the same. Maybe the prize money was more for boys than the girls," the Padmaavat actress summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.