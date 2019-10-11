    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone Is Tired Of Being Compared To Ranveer Singh In The Fashion Department

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood's 'it' couple. The two are not only ruling Bollywood's box office and the hearts of audiences, but they are also the most fashion-forward couple in Bollywood. Ranveer's outrageous outfits sometimes shock, sometimes inspire his fans. But Deepika is tired of constantly being compared to him in the fashion department. Read what she had to say!

      Deepika Is Tired Of Being Compared With Ranveer’s Fashion

      At a recent event in Mumbai, Deepika got talking about constantly being criticized for her fashion, and compared with Ranveer. She said, "I don't get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they'll be like so boring, why can't she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it's like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?" Deepika also answered questions on MeToo, mental health and other issues at the event.

      After Padmaavat, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen on screen together again in Kabir Khan's '83. Deepika will play Ranveer's on-screen wife, Romi Dev, in this movie about Kapil Dev and India's 1983 World Cup win.

      Apart from '83, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal.

      MOST READ: The Sky Is Pink Bollywood Celebs' Reaction: Aparshakti Khurana Was 'Bawling' Reveals Kubra Sait

      More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

      Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue