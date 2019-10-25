Deepika Padukone To Feature As ‘Draupadi' In ‘Mahabharat'

According to media reports, a movie on the great epic 'Mahabharat' is all set to be made from the point of view of Draupadi and Deepika Padukone will play the central character. She has teamed up with Madhu Mantena as a producer, too.

This will be her second production after 'Chhapaak', a film inspired by the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Reportedly, her second production, Mahabharat will be narrated by an unsung character of the epic, Draupadi which will give a fresh take on the mythological tale.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the 'Mahabharat' is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the 'Mahabharat' but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika was quoted as saying by IANS. Apparently, it will be made as a series, and the first one is slated to release for Diwali 2021.

Talking about the film, Mantena said, "While we have all consumed the 'Mahabharat' all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history. And Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale."

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in '83', along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, which is based on the iconic victory of Indian cricket team during the 1983 cricket world cup. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, who leads the Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the West Indies, Deepika plays the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

