Deepika Padukone To Sport 3 Different Looks In Chhapaak! Read Details
After basking in the success of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has been absent from the silver screen since then and we're all eagerly waiting to see her back as soon as possible. Her upcoming movie Chhapaak will soon go on the floors and the filmmakers have started their work on the look test. It is now reported that Deepika Padukone will have not one, but three different looks in the movie as she will showcase the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.
The Script Is Locked & Ready To Go
"The script of the film has finally been locked and hence the pre-production work is going on at a frenetic pace. The director has a particular brief in mind since the film - that is based on Laxmi Agarwal's life - has a certain look," a source said to Deccan Chronicle.
Three Different Looks In The Movie
"Her look was different immediately after the attack and then there was some change post the surgeries. Those looks will be worked upon, which is why Deepika will have three different looks in the film, and once those looks are finalised, the film will mount the floorboards."
Deepika Padukone Was In Tears During The Narration
When Meghna Gulzar kept Deepika Padukone in room during the narration, both the ladies ended up in tears at the end as the story was so emotional and moving.
Deepika Padukone Has Turned Producer For Chhapaak?
Reports are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone has donned the producers hat for Chhapaak as she's sensed that the movie will be a sure shot hit at the box office due to its emotional content.
