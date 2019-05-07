DON’T MISS! Deepika Padukone Turns A BARBIE & Priyanka Chopra Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE At MET Gala 2019

Deepika Turns Barbie

The newlywed slays in her Barbie avatar and boy, we're totally rooting for her. Deepika Padukone wore a pink custom-made Zac Posen gown and left her fans all amused!

No One Does It Like PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra surely stole many celebs' thunder at MET Gala 2019, while going all unrecognizable in Dior gown. Whereas, Nick Jonas looked every bit royal.

Deepika, You Beauty!

It's impossible to not crush over Deepika Padukone's pink avatar at the MET Gala 2019. On the work front, she will be next seen in Meghana Gulzar's Chappaak.

PeeCee Wins Fans Hearts With Her Experimental Look

Just like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra also left her fans all impressed with her experimental look at the MET Gala 2019. On the work front, she will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.

