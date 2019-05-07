DON’T MISS! Deepika Padukone Turns A BARBIE & Priyanka Chopra Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE At MET Gala 2019

English
    We're here with the MET Gala 2019 pictures and whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have totally left us speechless with their avatars for the festivities. If on the one side, Deepika turned into a Barbie to grace the MET Gala 2019, on the other side, Priyanka goes totally unrecognizable, while gracing the gala with her husband Nick Jonas. Have a look at their pictures below..

    Deepika Turns Barbie

    The newlywed slays in her Barbie avatar and boy, we're totally rooting for her. Deepika Padukone wore a pink custom-made Zac Posen gown and left her fans all amused!

    No One Does It Like PeeCee

    Priyanka Chopra surely stole many celebs' thunder at MET Gala 2019, while going all unrecognizable in Dior gown. Whereas, Nick Jonas looked every bit royal.

    Deepika, You Beauty!

    It's impossible to not crush over Deepika Padukone's pink avatar at the MET Gala 2019. On the work front, she will be next seen in Meghana Gulzar's Chappaak.

    PeeCee Wins Fans Hearts With Her Experimental Look

    Just like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra also left her fans all impressed with her experimental look at the MET Gala 2019. On the work front, she will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.

    Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, whose look did you love the most!

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
