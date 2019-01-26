Deepika Padukone’s Ultra Casual Airport Look; Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani Return Post Shoot

Deepika Is Totally Casual At The Airport

Deepika Padukone is capable of looking glam even in the most casual of attires. That's just who she is. Today, Deepika was spotted at the airport in Mumbai in a black Givenchy hoodie teamed with a boot cut denims, black shoes, and her signature black sunglasses. She was all smiles as she prepared to jet off.

One Year Since Padmaavat!

It has been one year since Deepika's biggest hit, Padmaavat. She told Hindustan Times that the movie changed her life. She said, "Padmaavat showcased the power, strength, courage and resilience of women. When I look back to this time last year, as an individual and artist, I feel a sense of pride, joy and happiness." She added, "The film surpassed all my previous highs professionally. Personally, it changed something in me forever."

Shahid & Kiara Return From Mussoorie Post Shoot

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were also snapped at the airport on Saturday evening. The two were returning from Mussoorie, post their shoot for ‘Kabir Singh'. Kiara was all bundled up in a chic white turtleneck sweater, paired with denims, and knee high black boots. Shahid, on the other hand, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black sneakers.

Kiara Is Traumatized After Shoot With Shahid?

Shahid shared this selfie of Kiara and himself and captioned it, "This is how Kiara feels about life ATM post shoot trauma with me." Shahid and Kiara have been shooting for Kabir Singh, which is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Both films have been helmed by director Sandeep Vanga. On the flight back to Mumbai, Kiara replaced actress Tara Sutaria in the movie after she walked out of the project.