Deepika Padukone Says It's UNFAIR To Put Pressure Of Motherhood On Married Women!

Deepika On Motherhood

Speaking about embracing motherhood, the actress said, "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children."

Women Shouldn't Be Pressured For Getting Pregnant After Marriage

The actress stated that women should not be pressured for getting pregnant after marriage. She said, "Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that."

Deepika Makes A Valid Point

The actress further added, "I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change."

The Actress Is Currently Busy Shooting For Her Next Film 'Chhapaak'

Speaking about the film, Deepika had earlier shared with a leading daily, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer." The film also stars Vikrant Massey.