    Deepika Padukone Unveils Her Wax Statue At The Madame Tussauds In London With Ranveer Singh

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London was unveiled | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone is on top of the world as she unveiled her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in London along with her husband Ranveer Singh and parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika Padukone's Instagram handle went 'live' for a few minutes as she unveiled her wax statue and both Ranveer and Deepika looked so happy and gleeful. It's like a dream come true for the Padmaavat actress.

    Ranveer Singh Was Supportive To Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh was seen being supportive and cheered his lovely wife Deepika Padukone at every instance. He even posed alongside the wax statue and the real Deepika pecked a kiss on her wax statue as well. It was a sight to remember and lucky are the ones who logged in right on time to watch everything live.

    Can I Take It Home? Jokes Ranveer Singh

    As funny as it might sound, Ranveer Singh made the mood joyous with his presence as he joked around the venue saying "Can I take it home?"

    Deepika Padukone's Wax Statue

    The wax statue is a replica of Deepika Padukone's IIFA Awards 2016 look in Madrid, Spain. She donned a champagne coloured outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee along with a diamond-emerald neckpiece and earrings. Every detail has been replicated in the wax statue and looks as real as it gets.

    Here's What Deepika Padukone Said Previously About Her Wax Statue

    "It's fun, exciting and in a way, I feel a lot of gratitude because you know when you give your fans a little more than just the movies, then it's really, really special. I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy creating it."

    Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
