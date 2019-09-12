English
    Deepika Padukone Looks Like A Goddess In Golden Saree As She Visits Laalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone on Wednesday paid respects to Lord Ganesha at the famous Laalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal. As devotees across the country celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor's visit to the pandal received much-deserved attention on social media. Photos of Deepika, who was wearing an elaborate golden-coloured silk saree, instantly went viral on social media. She paired the saree with a huge pair of earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

    ISRO-Themed Pandal

    ISRO-Themed Pandal

    Among other celebrities, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also visited the Lalbaugchya Raja to worship Lord Ganesha along with son Abhishek. The artistic pandal with ISRO's Chandrayaan - 2 theme had the enormous Ganesh idol decorated in a traditional way. During the 10-day festival in the pandal, thousands of devotees flock the place to pay respects to their beloved Lord Ganpati. The festivities will end on September 12, Thursday.

    Work Matters

    Work Matters

    After shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh, recently returned from London. The film is based on India's iconic victory in the cricket World Cup in 1983. Ranveer will play the role of the then India captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will take up the role of his wife, Romi Dev. Other than Deepika and Ranveer, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar. It is being said that the movie will hit the big screens on April 10, 2020.

    Deepika On '83

    Deepika On '83

    During a recent interview, Deepika was questioned about her role in the film. She said, "I am so glad that Kabir (director Kabir Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It's just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement."

    Chhapaak Update

    Chhapaak Update

    The shooting of Deepika's biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, titled Chhapaak, is apparently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

