Deepika Padukone ‘Wants’ A Dress Worn By Victoria Beckham! See Picture

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable celebs in Bollywood. She oozes style and grace with everything she dons, and is often featured on the covers of fashion magazines. It comes as no surprise because this gorgeous actress started her career as a model, and is still intensely passionate about modeling. Recently, Deepika got crushing on Victoria Beckham outfit on Instagram. Check out what she said.

Victoria Beckham posted pictures of a halter neck maxi dress on her Instagram, in black and white. Deepika was so in love with the dress that she outright said that wants it. Deepika commented on Victoria's photo, "I want this dress!!!in both the colors you wore them in!!!" We wonder if she will really get it. Guess we just have to keep a close watch on her outfits to find out!

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in a biopic on acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal, titled Chhapaak. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and it also stars Vikrant Massey in it. Deepika has expressed that it is one of the most difficult films she has worked on because of it being heavy on emotions.

Deepika will also be starring opposite her hubby Ranveer Singh in '83, a film on former cricket captain, Kapil Dev, and the Indian team's victory in the World Cup of 1983. She will be playing Ranveer's on screen wife, Romi.

