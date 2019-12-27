    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Wants To Do A Young & Fresh Film With Ranveer Singh; Tired Of Doing Period Dramas!

      We totally feel Deepika Padukone when she says that she's tired of doing period dramas with Ranveer Singh and now wants to do a young and fresh film with her husband where they can play just a boy and a girl.

      Deepika and Ranveer have given us films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The duo will be seen next in Kabir Khan's '83. Speaking of working with her husband after marriage, Deepika tells Mumbai Mirror, "It is our lightest film together yet. On set, you are not husband and wife or girlfriend and boyfriend, you are actors. This film was so different. "

      Currently, Deepika is gearing up for her forthcoming release, Chhapaak - a film based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

      In the film, Deepika plays the character of Malti while actor Vikrant Massey plays Alok, who is constantly by Malti's side. In the same interview, Deepika mentioned that she's lucky to have Ranveer in her life who has been constantly by her side.

      Deepika Padukone Says Her Depression Spiralled Again During Chhapaak, Had A Counsellor On Sets

      While praising Ranveer, Deepika said that he is confident about himself and her. He doesn't mind his woman being at the forefront.

      "I'd had a long day, but I didn't feel anxious about whether he would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn't called. I have been in relationships where I didn't have that. When you don't have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work," said Deepika.

      Deepika also revealed that when Ranveer steps out with her, he protects her like a bodyguard. Recalling an unpleasant incident, Deepika said, "After watching the Chhapaak trailer, he recalled the time when we were promoting Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela in Jaipur and there was a person, dressed exactly like Shah Rukh Khan, who jumped out of the crowd at me. I had forgotten all about it, but he remembered."

      We must say both Deepika and Ranveer are lucky to have each other!

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
