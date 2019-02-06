Deepika Padukone Will Be Disfigured In Chhapaak Says Director Meghna Gulzar

After capturing audience's hearts with her fantastic performance in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to make emotions rise again. Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be seen on screen after quite a while because Padmaavat released early last year. The movie will also debut Deepika as a producer. Fans are very curious to find out more about the movie and Deepika's role in it. Well, Meghna Gulzar just gave us the briefest 'what-to-expect' from Deepika in the movie. Read up!

Meghna Gulzar was recently at the Lit For Life 2019 event in Chennai when she told what to expect frm Deepika's look in the film. "You won't be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," she said. Meghna also added that in the film, we'll get to see what violence can do to a person.

Deepika had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."

Talking about the casting of the film, Meghna had tld IANS, "We will start the film in the third week of March 2019, and the cast is still coming together. Vikrant is somebody who I wanted to work with since Raazi. And after I saw him in A Death In The Gunj... you know there are some actors that you just want to work with - and I'm just glad I got the opportunity to have a suitable character for him in this film, which is Deepika's partner."

The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

