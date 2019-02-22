Deepika Padukone’s Windswept Airport Look; Anushka Sharma Walks Into Airport With A Lovely Smile

Deepika Padukone's Windswept Airport Look

Deepika Padukone jetted off somewhere today and was snapped at the airport. Deepika walked in looking beautiful as always with a windswept look. She was wearing a white tank top with high waist navy blue denims, and a faded light wash denim jacket over it. She sported classic white sneakers to go with her outfit. Deepika will next be seen on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is a biopic on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Anushka Sharma Lights Up The Airport With Her Gorgeous Smile

Anushka Sharma too was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport on Friday afternoon. Anushka looked gorgeous in a light blue jumpsuit, a pair of black sandals and a Fendi handbag. Her lovely smile lit up the whole airport as she walked in. Anushka was last seen Anand L. Rai's movie, Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sara Ali Khan Waves To The Cameras After Hey Gym Session

Sara Ali Khan is a regular gym goer and was snapped at her gym today too. Sara was wearing a pink ‘I Love NY' tank top with black shorts, and a pair of dusty pink sneakers. She waved to the cameras when she was clicked. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in December last year, and won everyone with her performance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, in the same month, starring opposite Ranveer Singh.

Bipasha Basu Goes Shopping

Bipasha Basu was clicked by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of a party store in Bandra. Bips smiled to the cameras wearing a light blue zip up Pink hoodie with black tights, and a pair of black sneakers. After a four year gap, Bipasha will be seen on the big screen again in Aadat, in which she will star opposite her hubby Karan Singh Grover, and Sonali Raut. The movie is currently being filmed.