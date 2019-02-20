English
    Deepika-Ranveer Make A Glamorous Entry At The Femina Beauty Awards; Sara Ali Khan Looks Beautiful

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a fabulous entry on the red carpet of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night. The awards was a truly star studded night as many other celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vedhika, Malvika Raaj and others made heads turn on the red carpet on this glamorous evening. Check out all their pictures!

    Deepika & Ranveer Make A Glamorous Entry At The Femina Beauty Awards

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one hell of a power couple in the Hindi film industry who are on top of their game. So when they make an appearance anywhere, they naturally make heads turn. Deepika and Ranveer made an absolutely glamorous entry at the Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night.

    Deepika Looked Absolutely Ravishing At The Awards

    Deepika looked ravishing in a black dress with a plunge neck and a long train, which she donned to the Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night. She had tied her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with long diamond earrings.

    Ranveer Remains True To His Style Sense

    Known for his quirky fashion sense, Ranveer Singh did not fail to disappoint on the red carpet of the Femina Beauty Awards. True to his style, Ranveer wore a floral purple and black suit with a white shirt, and a snazzy pair of sunglasses to the awards. Ranveer has been reveling in the success of his latest movie Gully Boy, which has stormed the hearts of moviegoers.

    Sara Ali Khan Looked Beautiful In A Pink Gown

    Sara Ali Khan looked peppy and beautiful in a hot pink strapless gown at the Femina Beauty Awards. She flaunted her gorgeous legs in the dress with a thigh high slit and let her hair down to frame her pretty face.

    Taapsee Pannu's Gorgeous White Dress

    Taapsee Pannu also made heads turn at the Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night. She looked gorgeous in a white strapless dress which was beautifully bedazzled all over. Looks like Taapsee won an award as she was seen carrying one as she posed for the cameras.

    Vedhika Opted For A Black Strapless Dress

    Looks like black was one of the favourite colors opted for the night by many celebrities. Southern actress Vedhika looked stunning in a strapless black gown with a thigh high slit at the Femina Beauty Awards.

    Malvika Raaj Looked Glamorous

    Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham looked beautiful at the Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night. She wore a black one shoulder dress to the event.

    MOST READ: Aishwarya Rai Looks Beautiful As She Returns From Doha; Ajay Devgn Also Spotted At The Airport

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 23:49 [IST]
