    ‘Deepika Padukone Singh’ Or ‘Ranveer Singh Padukone’? Deepika Padukone Has An Answer!

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were one of the much loved Bollywood couples to get married last year. The two have been on a roll in their professional lives for quite some time, and for both of them their marriage and their lives together post marriage has become the icing on the cake. Both Deepika and Ranveer have went on record to say how their lives have changed for the better post marriage which makes us think that the two are just amazing for each other. When people were wondering if Deepika would change her surname post marriage, she had joked in her first interview post marriage and said that it would be the other way round; that Ranveer would change his name to Ranveer Singh Padukone. Deepika was recently asked to clarify this statement and this is what she had to say.

    Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Changing Surname Post Marriage!

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about her previous statement on Ranveer Singh changing his name, Deepika said, "It's not true. In fact, after that interview, I realised that it's a conversation that Ranveer and I have never even had. So we haven't been like 'oh so do you think you need to change your surname?' That (chat about it in an interview) was, of course, a joke of sorts. It has never crossed either of our minds. When I was asked I was like 'oh, we haven't even thought about it.' Maybe, because it's not important. Also, I've worked extremely hard to create my identity and so has he. So my question is, 'why would he have to do that?' I think what people see of us is a very minuscule part of our entire being and existence. But at the core of it, we are very alike."

    It is true that both Deepika and Ranveer have worked hard to create an identity for themselves. And how does it matter if anyone changes their name as long as their love and bond keeps going strong. We love 'Deepika Padukone' and 'Ranveer Singh' as they are!

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 0:54 [IST]
