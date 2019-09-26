Dev Anand's Birth Anniversary: Rishi Kapoor Recalls What The Legend Told Him Post Bobby's Release!

Every time you hear the song, 'Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya, Har Fikar Ko Dhuen Mein Udata Chala Gaya', an image of a happy-go-lucky Dev Anand flashes in your mind. Supremely talented, the man ruled the celluloid for many years with his power-packed performances and charming looks.

On Dev Anand's 96th birth anniversary today, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter page to pay a tribute to the evergreen star who was famously known as the 'Gregory Peck of India'.

The veteran actor took to his Twitter page and narrated an incident that happened at a party after the release of his first film, 'Bobby'. Rishi wrote, "Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine's party We youngsters should do a film together Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir!"

Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine's party "We youngsters should do a film together" Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/3srYwou8Rw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 26, 2019

Born as Dharam Dev Anand in Punjab, the actor left his home-town for Bombay in the early 1940s. He began his career in the military censor's office at Churchgate, for a monthly salary of Rs. 65. Later, he worked as a clerk in an accounting firm for a salary of Rs. 85.

Inspired by Ashok Kumar's performances in 'Kismet' and 'Achyut Kanya', Dev decided to become an actor. The evergreen star later recalled in an interview, "I remember when I gate-crashed into the office of the man who gave me the first break, he kept looking at me - Babu Rao Pai of Prabhat Film Studios. At that time he made up his mind that this boy deserves a break and later mentioned to his people that 'this boy struck me because of his smile and beautiful eyes and his tremendous confidence.'"

Dev made his film debut with 'Hum Ek Hain' in 1946. But it was 'Ziddi' in the year 1948 which catapulted him to fame. Over the years, he went on to star in successful films like 'Taxi Driver', 'Jewel Thief', 'Guide', 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne', 'Johnny Mera Naam', 'Hum Dono' and many others.

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: The Evergreen Star Who Ruled Over Hearts Like No One Else!