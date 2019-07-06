Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Gets Ready To Go All Guns Blazing In This Action Film!

Here's some good news for all Kangana Ranaut fans! The actress is all set to star in an action flick titled 'Dhaadak'. This morning, the makers made the official announcement by sharing Kangana's first look from the film. Dhaakad will be helmed by ad filmmaker Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

Team Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to unveil the poster with a caption that read, "She is badass. She has got the nerves of steel. She is #Dhaakad!! On Diwali 2020, get ready to witness #KanganaRanaut in a never seen before avatar in the biggest action entertainer!"

Kangana was quoted as saying in an official statement, "After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema."

Talking about the film and Kangana, director Razy added, "Being an army kid myself, I've always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I'm looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we're excited to make a memorable film. He further stated This film will be beautifully crafted and a sincere piece of action cinema, with a number of thrilling action sequences, and a female hero who's as elegant as she is deadly."

Dhaakad will be shot across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The makers will be roping in an action director from Hollywood to choreograph the action sequences. The film will hit the theatrical screens on Diwali 2020.

Watch out this space for all the updates on this Kangana Ranaut starrer.

Kangana Ranaut: Taapsee Pannu Has Been Saying Derogatory Things About Me; My Sister Is Protecting Me