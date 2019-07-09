English
    Dhaakad New Poster: Kangana Ranaut Packs A Solid Punch With Her Deadly Avatar!

    Kangana Ranaut shares Dhaakad new poster; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    While on one hand, Kangana Ranaut is grabbing headlines for her controversies, the actress has been on a signing spree when it comes to films as well. The actress who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Judgemental Hai Kya', announced her new action film titled 'Dhaakad' last week. The film promises to show Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar.

    Now, the makers have dropped a new poster of the movie where Kangana is seen in a combat mode. Sharing the poster, her sister Rangoli Chandel wrote, "Dhakaad #Thebraveone Har Har Mahadev."

    In a press statement, director Razy Ghai said, "There is a big void when it comes to female-oriented action films. I haven't heard of a lead heroine in an out-and-out action entertainer in a contemporary space. That's why we wanted to explore this genre."

    Speaking on working with Kangana in one of a kind project and shooting action sequences, he further added, "She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different. We are constantly having brainstorming sessions with her, and her ideas have further elevated the film. I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence."

    Slated to release on Diwali, 2020; 'Dhaakad'will be shot in Thailand, pockets of Europe, mainly Budapest and Prague, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. One schedule of the film will be also shot in North India and the details will be worked out once Kangana finishes work on Panga.

    Produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films; the film is set to go on floors by early 2020.

