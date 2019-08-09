Dhaakad Teaser: A Deadly Kangana Ranaut Goes All Guns Blazing In This Sneak-Peek!

Kangana Ranaut is all set to dabble in the high-octane action genre with Razneesh Ghai's 'Dhaakad'. After the intriguing posters featuring the actor in a fierce avatar, the makers have now unveiled the first teaser of the movie.

The 45-second-long teaser features what looks like a battlefield. A few seconds later, we see Kangana, drenched in blood and sweat, firing with her machine gun. After that, she is seen staring at the camera.

Check out the teaser here.

Talking about the film in a press statement, Kangana was quoted as saying, "The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film."

Director Razneesh added, "Being an army kid, I have a lot of knowledge about weapons. I thought it was necessary to use a real gun as you can easily make out [a fake one] on screen."

Previously speaking about how 'Dhaakad' would be a turning point in Indian cinema, the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actress said, "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema."

Produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum films, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release for Diwali 2020.

