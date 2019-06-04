dhanush-to-team-with-up-aanand-l-rai-for-his-next-bollywood-film

South star Dhanush says he will soon collaborate with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai. Following a successful career in the south, the actor made his Hindi film debut with the 2013 superhit romantic drama, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. "I'll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it'll be announced soon," Dhanush told reporters.

After Raanjhanaa, the actor was seen in Shamitabh and the actor said he was "waiting for the right script" for another Bollywood project. Dhanush was speaking at the trailer launch of his international project, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

The comedy-adventure film is directed by Ken Scott and is based on Romain Puertolas's novel "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe".

Dhanush said working on the project was a great learning experience for him. "The experience was fantastic. I should thank Ken and my co-stars. My English isn't that great but they were really patient with me and helped me."

At the event, the actor denied following in the footsteps of his father-in-law South superstar Rajinikanth in politics. Dhanush also rubbished reports that he would be producing Rajinikanth's next, to be directed Karthik Subbaraj.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is slated to be released on June 21.