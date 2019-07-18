Dharmendra APOLOGIZES To Wife Hema Malini After Trolling Her: 'Humka Maafi De Diyo'

A video of Hema Malini and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur recently went viral on social media where they are seen sweeping outside the Parliament as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (a cleanliness campaign by the Government of India). The actress became a part of many funny memes as she was seen awkwardly holding a broom in her hand.

When a Twitter user asked her hubby Dharmendra if she has ever used a broom in her life, the veteran actor cracked a joke at her expense and wrote, "Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (She looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms."

Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

While his tweet left many in splits, there were a few who slammed him for the comment stating that just because she's a lady it's not necessary she should know how to use a broom.

Soon, the veteran actor apologized to his wife in his adorable 'Dharam Paaji' style with a tweet along with an old picture of himself where he is seen folding his hands in apologies.

The actor wrote, "Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon. Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya... baat bhi... tauba tauba.... Kabhi na karoonga . (I say something and friends understand something else. Whatever I did, I will never do it again*)."

Have a look at the tweet here.

Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon ....... kuchh bhi KI bhawna ko.... . Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log .....TWEET BADSHAH🙏.kuchh bhi kiya .....baat झाड़ू की bhi ....tauba tauba .....kabhi na karon ga 🙏हम का माफ़ी दई दो मालिक🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sKwtMxA922 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 17, 2019

(Social media posts are unedited)

*Translation is not word-by-word

Sunny Deol Is Interested In Making A Biopic On His Dad Dharmendra, But Conditions Apply!