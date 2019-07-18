English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dharmendra APOLOGIZES To Wife Hema Malini After Trolling Her: 'Humka Maafi De Diyo'

    By
    |

    A video of Hema Malini and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur recently went viral on social media where they are seen sweeping outside the Parliament as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (a cleanliness campaign by the Government of India). The actress became a part of many funny memes as she was seen awkwardly holding a broom in her hand.

    dharmendra

    When a Twitter user asked her hubby Dharmendra if she has ever used a broom in her life, the veteran actor cracked a joke at her expense and wrote, "Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (She looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms."

    While his tweet left many in splits, there were a few who slammed him for the comment stating that just because she's a lady it's not necessary she should know how to use a broom.

    Soon, the veteran actor apologized to his wife in his adorable 'Dharam Paaji' style with a tweet along with an old picture of himself where he is seen folding his hands in apologies.

    The actor wrote, "Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon. Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya... baat bhi... tauba tauba.... Kabhi na karoonga . (I say something and friends understand something else. Whatever I did, I will never do it again*)."

    Have a look at the tweet here.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    *Translation is not word-by-word

    Sunny Deol Is Interested In Making A Biopic On His Dad Dharmendra, But Conditions Apply!

    More DHARMENDRA News

    Read more about: dharmendra hema malini
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue