Dia Mirza Ends Her Marriage With Sahil Sangha; Pens An Emotional Note On Social Media!

Dia Mirza & Sahil Sangha Have Mutually Decided To Separate

Sharing an official statement, Dia wrote, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other." (sic)

The Actress Asks Everyone To Respect Their Privacy

She further wrote, "We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter." (sic)

The Perfect Proposal

The two first met when Sahil went to Dia's house to narrate the script of a film. Although they knew each other since 2009, he popped the question to Dia in 2014 when they were in New York to attend an award function.

Sahil went on his knees and presented the ring to her in the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge. An emotional Dia accepted this heart-warming proposal, and the couple was applauded with cheers by all tourists present there.

A Marriage Gone Kaput

The couple finally got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at a farmhouse in Ghitorni on October 18, 2014.

Their wedding was attended by many of their B-town friends including Sushmita Sen, Mahesh Bhupati, Lara Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry and Cyrus Sahukar.

After 11 years of togetherness, Dia and Sahil have now decided to part their ways.