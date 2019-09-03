Dia Mirza Is In Awe Of Shilpa Shetty; Praises Her For Going Eco-Friendly This Ganesh Chaturthi!
Like always, many Bollywood celebs welcomed home Lord Ganesh this year too. The only difference is that there is a growing awareness of the environmental hazards that the chemically painted idols pose when they are immersed in water. So, many stars have adopted eco-friendly methods of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Among them is actress Shilpa Shetty who, like last year, brought home a 'green' Ganapati Bappa.
Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year and they invite their friends from the industry to take part in the ceremonies. This year, Dia Mirza was one of their guests, and she was in total awe of Shilpa for going eco-friendly and setting an example again this year.
Dia shared a picture of her with Shilpa, posing in front of Ganapati Bappa's idol. The two twinned in mustard yellow dresses and were smiling from ear to ear. She was all praise for Shilpa in her caption, which read, "Thank you @theshilpashetty for setting an example again this year, with your beautiful Green Ganesha! The care, love and wisdom with which you celebrate #GaneshChaturti always makes our Darshan so beautiful #GanpatiBappaMorya." (sic)
Dia has always been environmentally conscious, and doesn't miss out on any opportunity to promote sustainable methods of doing things, whether it is fashion, or celebration of festivals. She had earlier shared a lengthy post on Instagram about the significance of Ganesh idols made out of clay, discouraging her fans to not buy idols that are made of plaster of paris and plastic.
We are sure many of Dia and Shilpa's fans are listening to them and going eco-friendly this Ganesh Chaturthi!
MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Will DONATE LARGE Part Of Her Earnings To Cauvery Calling!
View this post on Instagram
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together. Clay Handmade Idols have been replaced with Plaster of Paris and Plastic. Natural brown colour of clay is replaced by toxic paints to make idols shiny and sparkly. Size plays a big role on asserting importance or power of the celebration. “Mine is bigger than yours syndrome!” And then there are those awful unnatural plastic/thermocole decorations! All this is immersed in our seas/rivers/ponds/lakes without caring about the consequences. The consequences are dangerous, a complete contamination of our waters, soil and food chain. Surely Ganpati Bappa would never want to be responsible for harming that what he was born from? This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable 💚🙏🏻 #BeatPlasticPollution #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic #GreenGanesha #EcoCelebrations #EarthFriendlyFestivals #GanpatiBappaMorya @earthlingfirst @greenmomsindia @moefccgoi @narendramodi @unenvironment @undpinindia @treeganesha @bigfmindia @bigfmrani
A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Sep 1, 2019 at 10:15pm PDT