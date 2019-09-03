Dia Mirza Is In Awe Of Shilpa Shetty; Praises Her For Going Eco-Friendly This Ganesh Chaturthi!

Like always, many Bollywood celebs welcomed home Lord Ganesh this year too. The only difference is that there is a growing awareness of the environmental hazards that the chemically painted idols pose when they are immersed in water. So, many stars have adopted eco-friendly methods of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Among them is actress Shilpa Shetty who, like last year, brought home a 'green' Ganapati Bappa.

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year and they invite their friends from the industry to take part in the ceremonies. This year, Dia Mirza was one of their guests, and she was in total awe of Shilpa for going eco-friendly and setting an example again this year.

Dia shared a picture of her with Shilpa, posing in front of Ganapati Bappa's idol. The two twinned in mustard yellow dresses and were smiling from ear to ear. She was all praise for Shilpa in her caption, which read, "Thank you @theshilpashetty for setting an example again this year, with your beautiful Green Ganesha! The care, love and wisdom with which you celebrate #GaneshChaturti always makes our Darshan so beautiful #GanpatiBappaMorya." (sic)

Dia has always been environmentally conscious, and doesn't miss out on any opportunity to promote sustainable methods of doing things, whether it is fashion, or celebration of festivals. She had earlier shared a lengthy post on Instagram about the significance of Ganesh idols made out of clay, discouraging her fans to not buy idols that are made of plaster of paris and plastic.

We are sure many of Dia and Shilpa's fans are listening to them and going eco-friendly this Ganesh Chaturthi!

