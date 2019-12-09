Dia Mirza On Dealing With Separation From Husband Sahil Sangha: 'Any Major Life Change Is Painful'

Dia Mirza On Coping With Life Post Separation From Hubby

The actress told Hindustan Times, "Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive."

This Is What Helps Her In Dealing With Pain Better

She further added, "And I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others."

Meanwhile, The Actress Turns 38 Today

When asked if she gets worried about getting older every year, Dia said, "Look at me, I am only getting younger. I don't I don't fear ageing at all, I embrace it. It's such a wonderful thing to know your mind better and your heart better. It makes you understand life a little better and makes us respond to life because of that understanding. I think if we can keep yourself childlike and full of wonder, active and alive, then you can never get old."

Dia Reveals Her Birthday Plans

The actress told the daily that she is going on hibernation from today till December 15. "I am going to spend some me time," she was quoted as saying.

Dia also announced a new production house named One India Stories. Speaking about it, she revealed, "I chose this name because one means everybody and India has my name. I want to back stories that connect to all of us, bring people together, influence and impact positive change to grow to learn and share that discovery and learning."