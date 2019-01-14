English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dia Mirza Reacts To #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: I Am Deeply Distressed

    By
    |

    Just when everyone thought that the #MeToo movement in Bollywood left steam after Tanushree Dutta returned back to US, critically-acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was called out for allegedly sexually harassing one of the female assistant directors who worked with him on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

    Dia Mirza who starred in Sanju has reacted to these sexual assault allegations against the director.

    dia

    While speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respect Raju Sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details."

    ALSO READ: Shahrukh Khan Drops Out Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' For Farhan Akhtar's Don 3?

    In an article published by HuffPost India, the woman alleged that Rajkumar Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.

    Fimmaker Vinta Nanda too reacted to the sexual assault allegations levelled against the 'Sanju' director and wrote on Twitter, "The latest on #MeToo is so disturbing. Who is it that women can trust? Can't deal with these words anymore- "At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory."

    Meanwhile, director Rajkumar Hirani had issued an official statement denying all the allegations made against him. 

    His statement read, "I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead."

    He further wrote, I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."

    ALSO READ: Not Katrina Kaif Or Jacqueline Fernandez, But This Actress To Star In Salman Khan's Kick 2?

    Read more about: dia mirza rajkumar hirani Sanju
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue