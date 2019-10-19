    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dia Mirza Remembers Her Debut Movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein: ‘It Was Ahead Of Its Time’

      It has been 18 years since R Madhavan and Dia Mirza wooed us with their romance in 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein'. This was Dia's debut movie, and for many reasons, she holds the film close to her heart. She calls RHTDM a film which was ahead of its time. Dia and Madhavan reminisced the movie in a Twitter banter.

      According to Pinkvilla, remembering her debut movie, Dia said, "Firsts are always special but 'RHTDM' is a film that was ahead of its time, and packaged romance in a beautiful story. Apart from being a memorable start to my acting career, it has given me lifelong relationships and friendships that I cherish every day. Even now, it is difficult to believe it has been 18 years since we shot the film," said Dia.

      18 Years Of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Dia Gets Nostalgic

      Earlier in the day, Dia had tweeted, "Rehna hai tere dil mein - forever #18YearsOfRHTDM Share your best moments connected to this love story? @ActorMadhavan @poojafilms @jackkybhagnani #SaifAliKhan #ZaraZara #DilkoTumsePyaarHua" (sic)

      Madhavan very sweetly replied, "It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady @deespeak." (sic)

      Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein was directed by Gautham Menon, and it was a remake of his Tamil movie, 'Minnale'.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 23:49 [IST]
