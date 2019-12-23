Did Akshay Kumar Abuse Lord Rama? Furious Netizens Think So And Slam The Good Newwz Actor!

Recently, actor Akshay Kumar dropped a new teaser of his upcoming movie, Good Newwz. However, the new promo video didn't go well with the netizens and Akshay ended up getting slammed left and right. In the promo video, a man can be seen mouthing a dialogue "Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha", to which Akshay's character replies "Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua."

Many netizens found the dialogue downright offensive as it involved Lord Rama and thrashed the actor for the same.

Dear @akshaykumar you are Canadian citizen and we don’t have problem with it.



But how dare you to Abuse Indian religion’s and Hindu gods of India?

We indians will not tolerate it at all.



AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA pic.twitter.com/JHFgEqWmgH — 🌠 MASS 🌠 DABANGG3 🌠 (@Being_RajArya_) December 21, 2019

BeingHonest @Itsss_Shivam: "Where are those Bhakts and Right wing people who attack and start crying on even minute mistake of other Stars...why this hypocrisy in calling out Akshay kumar?just bcoz he shows his fake support to Modi and lick his feet?. AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA."

MrSmartBeast @MrSmartbeast: "Boycott Akshay Kumar & his films. He's not even an Indian. Go back Canadian. AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA."

C H E T A N @Being_Sk_Chetan: "Akshay Kumar = Fake Kumar. Fake Collections. Fake Deshbhakti. Fake Donation News. Fake Citizenship. Fake Person. AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA."

Its Raj..! @LoyalSalmanFan1: "The Man who's maintaining clean Deshbhaqt image in disguise but abusing our Idol our Pride Lord Sri Rama through his film for money on the name of entertainment. Akshay kumar is the worst thing ever happened to Bollywood."

@PassionPop_: "So @akshaykumar can get away by making cheap jokes on Hindu Gods and festives. Imagine the hullabaloo that would take place if any of the Khans did it. Unko already Pakistan bhejneki baat chalti. Ab bhejo iss Canadian ko Canada?."

We wonder how Akshay would react to the outrage!

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.